Mo’Spence: I’m the Queen of Afro-Dancehall

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 01 - 2024 , 16:12

She may probably not rub shoulders with the big names in Ghana’s music industry when it comes to popularity. However, Canadian-born Ghanaian Dancehall/artiste, Mo’ Spence believes she’s talented enough and got what it takes to make waves on the music scene.

Well, since announcing her presence on the commercial scene last year, Mo’Spence, who is also of Jamaican roots, is building a strong presence on the music scene.

With songs such as Eno Be Easy, Dagger, Remember and Price gaining strong attention, Mo’Spence describes herself as the queen of Afro-Dancehall.

In a recent interview on Citi TV’s Breakfastdaily, Mo’ Spence, real name, Monique Spence, declared, “I’m the newest Dancehall Queen … I am the hope of females doing Afro dancehall music”.

She’s signed to Panther Music, led by music producer, Mr Logic.

Mo’ Spence’s career officially took off in May 2023 when she was officially unveiled at by her record label at Marriott International Hotel in Accra.

Currently, she is promoting her EP ‘Whine Down Low ‘, and she is out with the video of the lead single, ‘Eno Be Easy’ directed by well-versed video director REX.

Watch M'o Spence's performance on Breakfast Daily below: