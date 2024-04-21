Next article: Kanayo Kanayo: YouTube will not last long as a platform to promote movies

Amandzeba to grace Akra Book Party 2024

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Apr - 21 - 2024 , 20:22

Akra Book Party, a special literary product by Read Ghana Read Consult to celebrate the creative, academic and economic relevance of books in national development on UNESCO World Book day is scheduled to happen at the Mamprobi Gale Community Library on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

Advertisement

With the focus of mainly exploring the fun aspects of books, the event which is a mini book festival will host interesting activities as dramatic reading, read and play, read and bounce, inter-schools puzzle contest, author-reader connect, read aloud with icons, blast a balloon and read, the reading carnival among others.

As one of the highlights of Akra Book Party, there will be a Bookdate with the Ghanaian legendary musician, Amandzeba. This session will host him in a read and converse with participants moment. The segment will also feature some rendition of music from the legend.

Other activities to be witnessed on the day will be “a book-art experience with Dede Padiki (of GWR Paintt-a-thon fame)”, a book reading session with ace journalist, Selma Alhassan and audio book conversation with Ama Dadson and author and books exhibition.

The Special Guest of Honour for the event will be the former mayor of Accra and current Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency), Hon. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije.

Unlike the usual opening ceremony, the maiden Akra Book Party prefers a literary conversation as its opening ceremony and expected to feature book personalities/stakeholders to lead participants in analysing the topic “Is the book industry rightly positioned to contribute to the creative economy?”.

Panellists are Carl Ampah, National Programme Officer; Joseph Baffuour Gyenfi, Executive Director, CopyGhana; Ama Dadson, CEO, AkooBooks Audio Ltd; Emmanuel Nyarko, MD, Town & Country Books and Obaa Panyin Demay, Nyamedze Onna.

Akra Book Party 2024 is expected to host over 500 participants and is an initiative of Read Ghana Read Consult, with support from Osu Children’s Library Fund, Town & Country Books Services, Yumvita Ghana and the Ghana National Association of Private Schools.

Participation is free.