Adomaa Adjeman makes theatre debut as Aku Sika in Prof Martin Owusu’s epic

Adomaa Adjeman is set to make her theatre debut in the highly anticipated production of “The Legend of Aku Sika” by Professor Martin Owusu.

The play, a collaboration between Image Bureau, April Communications, and the National Theatre, will be staged on the 1st, 2nd, 8th, and 9th of June 1, 2, 8&9 at the National Theatre in honour of Professor Owusu.

Adomaa Adjeman will be taking on the role of Aku Sika, a character in the epic theatrical marvel created by Professor Owusu.

This marks a significant milestone in Adomaa’s career, as she transitions from her screen experience and music background to the world of theatre.

Adding to the excitement, the production will also mark the first directing experience for Naa Ashorkor.

Ashorkor’s expertise and passion for the stage are sure to bring a fresh and dynamic perspective to the production, further enhancing the audience’s experience.

The collaboration between Image Bureau, April Communications, and the National Theatre ensures that the play will be a fitting tribute to Professor Owusu’s legacy, with the added touch of Naa Ashorkor’s direction.