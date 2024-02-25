Next article: Prophet Bernard El Bernard supports Edward Akwasi Boateng with a new car and scholarship for his kids

Adeline Baidoo goes Reggae with Mabrɛ Pɛn

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 25 - 2024 , 19:42

Gospel singer Adeline Baidoo cannot stop thanking God for how far He has brought her and she demonstrates that on her latest single Mabrɛ Pɛn.

Produced by Vinny Kay Gh and released on Friday, January 26, Mabrɛ Pɛn is rendered in Reggae and it talks about the struggles Adeline Baidoo has been through.

She praises God for taking her from poverty and placing her in a position she never dreamt she could reach.

On the song, Adeline sings about days when she slept on an empty stomach because she didn’t have money to buy food. She narrates her personal experience with failed marriage, rejection from families and friends among others things on Mabrɛ Pɛn which she is currently promoting.

The theme of Mabrɛ Pɛn is very relatable since it tackles the problems most people are going through and she hopes to use the song to testify of God’s goodness in her life.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Adeline said the song is dear to her because she wants everyone going through similar situation to pick lessons from it.

“Sometimes, sharing these true stories help a lot. You really have no idea what someone is going through and I believe these kind of stories will help solve some of problems. A lot of people are going through similar problems and I pray God sees them through.

“By this song, those suffering or going through any form of pain will be set free. I will encourage everyone to have a copy of the song and feel the anointing,” she said.

A lecturer at the Accra Technical University, Adeline Baidoo has songs like Oye Ewuradzi, Yehowa Aseda, Hallelujah Praise and Worship Praise. She is also the president of Ghana Women Forum.