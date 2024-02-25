I insured my bum because it’s an asset and huge demand in Africa – Actress Judith Iwu

Feb - 25 - 2024

Nollywood actress, Judith Iwu, has finally opened up on why she insured her derriere.

In a statement made available to Nigeria's Potpourri, the curvy actress, who hails from Imo State, revealed she took the action because of the need to protect her natural assets in the event of any harm.

Judith Iwu also noted the craze by celebrities and influencers for BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift), a trend that is picking up steam across the globe.

According to her, big assets are a huge attraction and in great demand in Africa, hence many celebrities and influencers were obsessed over it.

Judith Iwu, who has a degree in Insurance from the University of Lagos, disclosed that she has no regrets insuring her body, as she got a good deal from it. Adding that she just might take to insuring her legs next.

She noted that her earnings as an actress depend not just on her acting skills alone but also on her looks, hence could not afford any injury to her natural endowment.

“Well, I have a natural backside that is in high demand by many women, who try to copy it. I keep my backside in a very good condition, so I decided to insure them to prevent any risk.

“The entire point of insuring the buttocks, or any other body part for that matter, is to supplement a loss of income should that body part become injured, damaged, handicapped or lost, preventing the individual from continuing to use it to generate income,” Judith Iwu disclosed.

She noted further that “the craze for BBL inspired me to protect the natural backside that God blessed me with at all costs, hence the insurance.”

The actress debunked accusations by critics that she insured her body to gain relevance, stressing that people are entitled to their opinions, adding however that “the fact remains that my acting prowess keeps me relevant.”

Judith Iwu reiterated that she has been naturally endowed since she was 17 years old, and earned the nickname “Killing G” as a result.

On her upcoming plans, the actress told her fans to watch out for her latest efforts on Netflix, adding that two of her movies would be airing soon this year.