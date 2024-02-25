Next article: I insured my bum because it’s an asset and huge demand in Africa – Actress Judith Iwu

Morgan Heritage lead singer Peter Morgan dead at 46

dancehallmag.com Showbiz News Feb - 25 - 2024 , 23:59

Peter Anthony 'Peetah' Morgan, lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning Reggae band, Morgan Heritage, has died at the age of 46.

The band, known for songs such as Don’t Haffi Dread (To Be Rasta), Down by the River, Tell Me How Come, and She’s Still Loving Me, announced Peetah’s passing on Sunday, February 25,2024 but did not disclose the cause of death.

“It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son, and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage Peter Anthony Morgan has ascended today,” the Morgan family wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “Jah come and save from ourselves because love is only way.”

“Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support, and we ask your continued prayers as we go through this process. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of healing.”

In 2022, the family mourned the passing of its patriarch and veteran Reggae singer, Denroy Morgan, who fathered 30 children.

Denroy’s children formed several groups, including Morgan Heritage, which initially comprised Peter 'Peetah' Morgan, Una Morgan, Roy 'Gramps' Morgan, Nakhamyah 'Lukes' Morgan, and Memmalatel 'Mr. Mojo' Morgan.

Una Morgan and Lukes Morgan are now past members.