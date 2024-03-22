Next article: UniMAC-GIJ entrepreneurship competition takes off on March 23 …16 dynamic groups compete for coveted prize

Telecel visits Otumfuo after successful brand unveil in Ghana

Business Desk Report Business News Mar - 22 - 2024 , 15:19

Telecel, an Africa-focused telecommunications company, has paid a courtesy visit on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The visit was to officially announce the complete rebranding of Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Ghana as well as introduce the leadership of Telecel Group to him.

Telecel Ghana unveiled its new brand to its employees, senior stakeholders and customers on March 11th and 12th 2024.

The company has also embarked on regional rebranding activations throughout the month of March and April.

In a release issued by the company, it said with Ghana being their largest acquisition yet, Telecel is poised to bring disruptive innovation that will improve the digital experience of customers and bring positive impact to communities.

Addressing the King, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telecel Group, Moh Damush, pledged continuous support to Asanteman stating “Telecel is committed to investing in the Ghanaian market to give the best digital experience to our customers.

We are also delighted to continue the partnerships with His Majesty on key initiatives namely, Asantefest, the annual Otumfuo Golf tournament and other community projects through the Telecel Foundation. Indeed, Telecel Group and Telecel Ghana through its Foundation is contributing GH₵200,000.00 to the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital project led by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.”

Invest in industry

On his part, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, reiterated the need to safeguard the jobs of Ghanaians, invest in the industry to bring improved services for customers.

He remarked on the rich legacy and heritage of the company in Ghana, starting as Post and Telecommunication, to Ghana Telecom – One Touch, transitioning to Vodafone and now Telecel.

He also expressed his confidence in the capabilities of the local team who have managed the business till date and the expectation for Telecel Group is to invest in the infrastructure and people to compete better in Ghana.

The visiting team from Telecel Group included Board Chairman, Nicolas Bourg; the CEO, Moh Damush; the COO, Malek Atrissi; Board Member, Hussein Rifai, and Chief of Staff, Eleanor Azar.

They were accompanied by the Telecel Ghana team led by the CEO, Patricia Obo-Nai;COO, Mohammad Ghaddar; Human Resources Director, Ashiokai Akrong; Head of Foundation, Sustainability, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson.

About Telecel

Telecel Group is an Africa-focused telecom company with a diverse approach in the telecom space driven by digitalization and innovation.

It has successfully established itself as a key service provider for both mobile users and enterprises, focusing on selected areas of development to ensure significant future growth on the African continent. Telecel is also an anchor for supporting start-ups with its African Start-up Initiative Program (ASIP).