Fuel prices to go up from March 1 — COPEC

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 29 - 2024 , 02:05

Fuel prices are expected to go up by 4.6 per cent from tomorrow, March 1, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has predicted.

It said petrol will be sold for GH¢12.92 per litre; diesel for GH¢14.32 per litre, while LPG will go for GH¢13.57 per kilogramme.

COPEC explained that the development is due to increases in the international prices of crude and petroleum products as well as the loss in value of the Ghana cedi over the period against the Unites States greenback, the dollar.

A release issued by the chamber said, barring any unforeseen universal changes in petroleum prices of $841.82 metric tonnes (MT) for petrol; $873.80/MT for diesel and $599.07/MT for Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) with a corresponding dollar:cedi rate of $1 to GH¢12.67, the mean fuel Retail Price Projections for the next window will go up.

The chamber added that these figures are valid within ±5% of its projection.