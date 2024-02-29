Next article: Fuel prices to go up from March 1 — COPEC

Uzoechina Molokwu appointed MD/CEO of UBA Ghana

Business Desk Report Business News Feb - 29 - 2024 , 02:35

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has appointed Uzoechina Molokwu as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UBA Ghana, with effect from February 21, this year.

He is expected to provide leadership and bolster the management team's capabilities in overseeing operations within the country and driving its growth trajectory.

“With an extensive background spanning over two decades in the banking sector, Uzoechina Molokwu brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, having worked as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of UBA Ghana since August 2023,” a statement from the bank said.

He has also had previous experiences in various capacities at UBA Nigeria as a Directorate Head, Regional Manager, as well as Branch Manager, culminating in his tenure as Executive Director at UBA Cote d'Ivoire.

Uzoechina holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and a Master of Business Administration from Nigerian universities. He holds a Master of Science in Corporate Governance and an LLM in Business Law, both earned from universities in the United Kingdom.

His professional journey encompasses various domains such as Corporate Banking, Private Client Services, Commercial Banking, Small and Medium Enterprises Banking, Consumer Banking and Energy Banking.

He also boasts of a commendable track record in relationship management, business development, credit evaluation, restructuring, risk asset portfolio management and effective people leadership.

Confidence

The statement quoted the Board Chairman of UBA Ghana, Kweku Awotwi, as commending and expressing confidence in the appointment of Mr Molokwu as the Managing Director/ CEO of UBA Ghana.

“Having served as the Deputy Managing Director before his promotion, Mr Molokwu brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his new role,” the board chairman said.

Mr Awotwi emphasised Mr Molokwu's proven track record of excellence and dedication during his tenure as DMD, highlighting his strategic vision and commitment to advancing the bank's objectives.

He underscored the importance of continuity and stability in leadership, noting that Mr Molokwu's appointment ensured a seamless transition.

Context

The statement added that the appointment of Mr Molokwu reflected UBA Ghana's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting internal succession, further strengthening the bank's leadership team and positioning it for sustained growth and success in the dynamic banking industry.