Chamber of Real Estate announces strategic partnership with Chartered Institute of Realtors

GraphicOnline Business News Feb - 02 - 2024 , 20:15

In a significant move to bolster the real estate industry's growth and enhance professionalism, the Chamber of Real Estate has officially announced a partnership with the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR).

The Chamber of Real Estate, a collective of global real estate stakeholders, including owners, engineers, architects, surveyors, marketers, developers, contractors, lawyers, homeowners, valuers, and brokers, is dedicated to catalyzing industry growth on a global scale. In alignment with its mandate, the Chamber of Real Estate has joined forces with the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) to foster a more robust real estate sector.

Launched last year at the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat (AfCFTA), the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) aims to enhance the knowledge, skills, and experiences of real estate practitioners while introducing and guiding individuals interested in the real estate space.

The institute has gained recognition for its commitment through events such as the Ghana Diaspora Property Festival and participation in the Africa Prosperity Dialogue and Turkey-Ghana Trade Delegation & B2B Meeting. Impressed by the institute's achievements, the Chamber of Real Estate has expressed admiration for the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR), leading to the decision to formalize their partnership.

This collaboration arises at a time when the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) is making waves in the real estate industry, aligning with the steady growth of the sector in the region. The Chamber of Real Estate, with a focus on augmenting the activities and vision of the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR), is set to work in harmony with the institute in its upcoming programs and activities. The partnership marks a pivotal step toward advancing the real estate industry's standards and promoting excellence within the sector.

Read the entire statement below;

CHAMBER OF REAL ESTATE TO PARTNER WITH CHARTERED INSTITUTE OF REALTORS



The Chamber of Real Estate wishes to announce to the public its partnership with the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR).

Chamber of Real Estate, is a conglomeration of real estate owners, engineers, architects, surveyors, marketers, developers, contractors, real estate lawyers, homeowners, valuers and real estate brokers globally. Its core function is to catalyze the growth of the estate industry, promoting its activities and objectives on a global scale. In line with its modus operandi and mandate, the Chamber of Real Estate has extended its workings in cooperation with the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) to establish a more robust industry.

The Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) was launched last year at the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat (AfCFTA) by the Chief of Staff from the office of the President, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare flanked by other dignitaries in the persons of the Minister for Works and Housing, Hon Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister for Education, Hon. Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. George Mireku Duker. In attendance were other revered persons of society. The Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) was primarily established to sharpen the knowledge skills and experiences of practitioners within the real estate industry as well as to help introduce and orient individuals interested in the real estate space.

The institute recently hosted the Ghana Diaspora Property Festival at the Accra International Conference Centre, bringing recognition to its intent, drive, and aim to promote the estate industry and its players. It also played key roles as a participant in the just-ended Africa Prosperity Dialogue hosted by Africa Prosperity Network (APN), Office of the President and African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat (AfCFTA) as well as being part of the Turkey-Ghana Trade Delegation & B2B Meeting. Having been pleased with the strides and accomplishments of the Institute within its early period of establishment, the Chamber of Real Estate has been admirable in the progress of the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) so far, hence the partnership interest.

This partnership comes as a result of the recent waves of the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) within the Real Estate Industry and at a time when the industry is at steady growth in our part of the world. With a focus on augmenting the activities and vision of the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR), the Chamber of Real Estate will be working in unison with the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) in its upcoming programs and activities.