Mining firm builds educational facility for Sanso

GraphicOnline Business News Feb - 02 - 2024 , 16:28

As part of its ongoing commitment to improve educational outcomes in Obuasi, AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Obuasi mine has commissioned a nine-unit classroom block at Sanso.

This new facility, built for GH₵4.8 million, replaces the old Sanso Methodist school block and represents the first of ten planned school blocks under AGA's 10-year plan.

The modern facility boasts a library, ICT centre, sick bay, canteen, washrooms, and dedicated offices for teachers. It aims to enhance the quality of education and create a more conducive learning environment for students in the catchment areas.

Commitment to education and community development

The commissioning ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Deputy Minister of Education John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Obuasi West Constituency Kwaku Kwarteng, AGA Obuasi Chief Executive Elijah Adansi-Bonah, and Edubiasehemaa Nana Akua Dwum II.

Emphasizing AGA's dedication to fostering educational opportunities, Emmanuel Baidoo, Senior Manager, Community Relations Africa, stated that the Sanso school project fulfils their promise to invest in the future of children by providing quality education. He highlighted several additional initiatives supported by AGA, including training over 500 teachers, providing motorbikes to circuit supervisors and inspectors for enhanced school supervision and collaborating with the Otumfuo Charity Foundation to distribute 140,000 approved textbooks to Obuasi's public schools.

He said these investments have demonstrably improved educational outcomes, with BECE pass rates rising from 84% to 93.4% since 2020.

Appreciation and calls for collaboration

Mr. Fordjour commended AGA for its significant contribution to human resource development, noting the crucial role of companies like AGA in supporting education alongside the state. He encouraged other businesses to follow suit and invest in their communities.

Echoing this sentiment, MP Kwarteng urged the school authorities to diligently maintain the facility for future generations. Queen-mother Nana Akua Dwum II expressed her appreciation for AGA fulfilling its promises and reiterated the collaborative spirit with the company to achieve its vision.