See the new board members of Accra Hearts of Oak

Graphic Online Sports News Apr - 04 - 2024 , 18:14

Accra Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana's renowned football clubs, has announced its newly appointed nine-member board, following confirmation from shareholders during today's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Leading the board as Chairman of the Executive Board is Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, retaining his position.

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, brings a wealth of experience, having served as President of the National House of Chiefs and holding significant roles in various prestigious institutions. With a strong educational background from the University of Ghana Business School and Yale University School of Management.

Joining the board are distinguished professionals, each bringing unique expertise to the club:

1. Delali Anku-Adiamah - A highly qualified professional with a background in Computational Systems Biology and extensive experience in financial analysis and technology consulting.

2. Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa - A renowned medical doctor and consultant pathologist, Prof. Akosa brings decades of leadership experience in healthcare and governance roles.

3. Mr. Akwasi Agyeman - A seasoned professional in media, banking, and tourism, currently serving as CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, with a track record of transformative leadership.

4. Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey - A strategic thinker with expertise in telecommunications policy, regulatory engagement, and corporate governance. He is the former Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited and is currently the CEO of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication.

5. Mrs. Ivy Heward-Mills - A former Justice of the High Court, bringing legal acumen and passion for Hearts of Oak to the board.

6. Mr. Samuel Wilfred Yaw Inkoom - A Chartered Accountant and experienced finance professional, with a background in auditing and executive leadership.

7. Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe - A medical doctor, former CEO of Hearts of Oak, and Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, with extensive experience in football administration.

8. Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei - A former Deputy Communications Minister and Member of Parliament, with a background in strategic management, finance, and football administration.

The new board members represent a diverse range of skills and experiences, underscoring Hearts of Oak's commitment to excellence and strategic leadership. Their collective expertise is expected to drive the club's growth and success in the upcoming seasons.