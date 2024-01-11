See all the six world-class stadiums hosting AFCON 2023
Beatrice Laryea Sports News

A total of six world-class stadiums spread across five host cities, will host the 34th edition of Africa’s biggest football tournament between Saturday, January 13 to Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The cities are Abidjan, Bouake, Korogho, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.

The tournament is highlighted by these six unique stadiums, each with its own distinct characteristics, capacities and contributions to the country's sports infrastructure. 

With Cote d’Ivoire hosting the tournament for the second time, football fans around the continent are gearing up for a month of intense competition.

Côte d'Ivoire will open the tournament with a game against Guinea-Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjanon Saturday, January 13, at 8pm while the final game will also be played at the same venue on Sunday, February 11.

Alassane Ouattara Stadium

City                             Ebimpe

Construction Date      2016 - 2020

Seating Capacity         60,000

AFCON 2023
Alassane Ouattara Stadium

Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium  

City               Abidjan

Built              1952

Renovated     2021 - 2023

Capacity        29,000

AFCON 2023
Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium  

Stade de la Paix

City                 Bouake        

Built               1983

Renovation     2019 - 2023

Capacity         40,000

AFCON 2023
Stade de la Paix

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

City             Korhogo

Built            2019 - 2023

Seating Capacity 20,000

AFCON 2023
Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

Stade Charles Konan Banny

City              Yamoussoukro                      

Built             2019 - 2021

Seating Capacity  20,000

AFCON 2023
Stade Charles Konan Banny

Stade Laurent Pokou 

City          San Pedro                  

BUILT         2019 - 2023    

Seating Capacity 20,000

AFCON 2023
Stade Laurent Pokou 

