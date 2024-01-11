See all the six world-class stadiums hosting AFCON 2023
A total of six world-class stadiums spread across five host cities, will host the 34th edition of Africa’s biggest football tournament between Saturday, January 13 to Sunday, February 11, 2024.
The cities are Abidjan, Bouake, Korogho, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.
The tournament is highlighted by these six unique stadiums, each with its own distinct characteristics, capacities and contributions to the country's sports infrastructure.
With Cote d’Ivoire hosting the tournament for the second time, football fans around the continent are gearing up for a month of intense competition.
Côte d'Ivoire will open the tournament with a game against Guinea-Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjanon Saturday, January 13, at 8pm while the final game will also be played at the same venue on Sunday, February 11.
Alassane Ouattara Stadium
City Ebimpe
Construction Date 2016 - 2020
Seating Capacity 60,000
Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium
City Abidjan
Built 1952
Renovated 2021 - 2023
Capacity 29,000
Stade de la Paix
City Bouake
Built 1983
Renovation 2019 - 2023
Capacity 40,000
Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
City Korhogo
Built 2019 - 2023
Seating Capacity 20,000
Stade Charles Konan Banny
City Yamoussoukro
Built 2019 - 2021
Seating Capacity 20,000
Stade Laurent Pokou
City San Pedro
BUILT 2019 - 2023
Seating Capacity 20,000