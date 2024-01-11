See all the six world-class stadiums hosting AFCON 2023

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jan - 11 - 2024 , 13:17

A total of six world-class stadiums spread across five host cities, will host the 34th edition of Africa’s biggest football tournament between Saturday, January 13 to Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The cities are Abidjan, Bouake, Korogho, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.

The tournament is highlighted by these six unique stadiums, each with its own distinct characteristics, capacities and contributions to the country's sports infrastructure.

With Cote d’Ivoire hosting the tournament for the second time, football fans around the continent are gearing up for a month of intense competition.

Côte d'Ivoire will open the tournament with a game against Guinea-Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjanon Saturday, January 13, at 8pm while the final game will also be played at the same venue on Sunday, February 11.

Alassane Ouattara Stadium

City Ebimpe

Construction Date 2016 - 2020

Seating Capacity 60,000

Alassane Ouattara Stadium

Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium

City Abidjan

Built 1952

Renovated 2021 - 2023

Capacity 29,000

Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium

Stade de la Paix

City Bouake

Built 1983

Renovation 2019 - 2023

Capacity 40,000

Stade de la Paix

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

City Korhogo

Built 2019 - 2023

Seating Capacity 20,000

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

Stade Charles Konan Banny

City Yamoussoukro

Built 2019 - 2021

Seating Capacity 20,000

Stade Charles Konan Banny

Stade Laurent Pokou

City San Pedro

BUILT 2019 - 2023

Seating Capacity 20,000