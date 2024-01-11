Senegal star hoping to defend AFCON title in Cote d'Ivoire

Ismaïla Sarr, 25-year-old Senegal and Marseille winger, has set his sights on the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, driven by a resolute ambition to defend Senegal's title.

The Teranga Lions go into the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as one of the favourites, and one in the Senegalese rank believes they can go all the way and defend their 2021 crown.

In an exclusive conversation with Get French Football News, Sarr delved into the expectations, challenges, and pride of representing both his country and his beloved club on the continental stage.

Asked about the weight of expectation following Senegal's previous triumph, Sarr, with a calm assurance, addressed the anticipation prevalent in his home country. "I wouldn’t say that there is pressure," he stated. "Everyone in Senegal wants us to win the AFCON again. We are going to go into it calm, collected, and focused to try to win it a second time."

Reflecting on the daunting task of securing victory in the AFCON once more, Sarr acknowledged the formidable competition awaiting Senegal. "Yeah, I must confess that it isn’t easy, but the first time wasn’t easy either!" he emphasised, highlighting the competitive landscape.

He noted the ambitions of teams like Morocco, Ivory Coast, Algeria, Tunisia, and Cameroon. "Everyone wants to win this AFCON," Sarr affirmed before promising that Senegal will be up for the fight, saying, "It won’t be easy, but we’re going there to do something."

Pride in club representation: Extending Marseille's reach

For Sarr, representing Olympique de Marseille at the AFCON is a source of immense pride. Acknowledging the club's widespread support in Africa, he expressed his determination to carry the Marseille spirit wherever he goes.

"It is a source of pride and joy to represent OM in Africa because there are lots of Olympique de Marseille supporters in Africa," he expressed. "We are going to bring Marseille everywhere we go. I am very proud."

Drawing Confidence from Marseille's Success

Sarr's optimism is further bolstered by Marseille's recent resurgence. Expressing happiness for the team's positive run, he conveyed his commitment to maintaining momentum for the supporters. "We are on a good winning run. We’ll try and continue that for the supporters as well," Sarr stated.

This revival instills confidence not just in Sarr but in the entire team, fostering a familial atmosphere where each member contributes to the collective success. "We are a family, a team," Sarr shared. "I feel really great here."

The blend of determination, pride, and confidence radiating from Ismaïla Sarr reflects the mindset of a player ready to take on the challenges of defending a prestigious title at the AFCON. With his unwavering focus and Marseille's resurgence, Sarr stands poised to make an impact both for Senegal and the revered Olympique de Marseille, aiming to etch their names in the annals of African football history once again.