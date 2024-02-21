Next article: "It feels great to be here" - UK-based Freda Ayisi says after training with Black Queens

Previous article: 13th African Games: Know the venues for all sporting disciplines (PHOTOS)

SAD NEWS: Zambia striker dies ahead of Olympic Games qualifier against Black Queens

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 21 - 2024 , 12:48

A dark cloud has befallen the Zambian football fraternity following the demise of Copper Queens and Indeni Roses Football Club striker Norin Betani.

Betani, who was part of the provisional squad for Friday’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games Women’s Football Tournament qualifier against Ghana, died on Wednesday, February 21, at the University Teaching Hospital “after being diagnosed with suspected malaria,” according to Bolanews.com.

In a statement, the General Secretary of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), Reuben Kamanga, confirmed the demise of Betani.

“We regret to announce the death of one of our female players, Norin Betani, who was in the provisional squad for the Ghana match,” Kamanga said. “Betani was taken to the nearest hospital to the team camp, which is Kanyama Level One hospital, and FAZ engaged the family at every stage," the statement read.

“The patient was referred to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) on Monday and was under medical care until her demise. FAZ secretariat staff, family members, and her club (Indeni Roses) worked closely during the player’s hospitalization,” it added.

Kamanga also said the “player reported to camp whilst unwell and was taken to the hospital for thorough examination on recommendation by team medics.”

Betani’s last match for Indeni Roses in the Women’s Super League was on February 11 against YASA Queens in a Week 20 match, three days later after she was summoned for the upcoming Olympics qualifier.

The 24-year-old striker scored four goals in the 2023/24 Women’s Super League season, following up on her 11 goals from last season.