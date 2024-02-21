13th African Games: Know the venues for all sporting disciplines (PHOTOS)

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 21 - 2024 , 13:11

From March 8, when the opening ceremony kicks off at the University of Ghana Stadium, Accra will be the continent's sporting capital as an estimated 5,000 elite athletes from 44 countries compete for honours and personal glory in what has been referred to as Africa's version of the Olympic Games.

Below are the venues where the various sporting disciplines will take place.

Borteyman Sports Complex - Badminton, Handball, Weightlifting, Basketball, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Fencing and Tennis, plus Combat Sports like Karate do, Judo, Taekwondo, MMA and Wrestling. The new Aquatic Center at the Borteyman Complex will be for Swimming and Triathlon.

University of Ghana, Legon - Games Village serving as the main Games Center for accreditation, transportation and other administrative issues.

University of Ghana Stadium - Football, Athletics, Triathlon, Armwrestling, Squash and Rugby.

Accra Sports Stadium - Male Football Tournament

Cape Coast Stadium - Female Football Tournament

Laboma Beach - Beach Soccer, Beach Volley

Bukom Boxing Arena - Boxing



Theodocia Okoh Hockey Stadium - Hockey

Alisa Hotel - Chess

Kolebu - Cycling

Achimota Oval – Cricket

An aerial view of the Borteyman Sports Complex

The Games Village at University of Ghana