13th African Games: Know the venues for all sporting disciplines (PHOTOS)
From March 8, when the opening ceremony kicks off at the University of Ghana Stadium, Accra will be the continent's sporting capital as an estimated 5,000 elite athletes from 44 countries compete for honours and personal glory in what has been referred to as Africa's version of the Olympic Games.
Below are the venues where the various sporting disciplines will take place.
Borteyman Sports Complex - Badminton, Handball, Weightlifting, Basketball, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Fencing and Tennis, plus Combat Sports like Karate do, Judo, Taekwondo, MMA and Wrestling. The new Aquatic Center at the Borteyman Complex will be for Swimming and Triathlon.
University of Ghana, Legon - Games Village serving as the main Games Center for accreditation, transportation and other administrative issues.
University of Ghana Stadium - Football, Athletics, Triathlon, Armwrestling, Squash and Rugby.
Accra Sports Stadium - Male Football Tournament
Cape Coast Stadium - Female Football Tournament
Laboma Beach - Beach Soccer, Beach Volley
Bukom Boxing Arena - Boxing
Theodocia Okoh Hockey Stadium - Hockey
Alisa Hotel - Chess
Kolebu - Cycling
Achimota Oval – Cricket