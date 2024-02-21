Next article: Petition by the Save Ghana Football Group to the Speaker of Parliament (FULL SCRIPT)

"It feels great to be here" - UK-based Freda Ayisi says after training with Black Queens

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 21 - 2024 , 12:42

Charlton Athletics midfielder, Freda Ayisi has expressed excitement following her inclusion in the Black Queens squad for the Olympic Games qualifiers against Zambia.

The England born midfielder arrived in Ghana on Monday, February 19, 2024 and trained with the squad on Tuesday.

Ayisi, 29, has been sharing a few words with ghanafa.org on her maiden call up and canvassing for support for the team.

“It feels amazing, am happy to be here, I'm happy to be training with the girls and preparation has been normal like I'm used to at home” she said.

She has been well received by her teammates and has integrated into the team effortlessly saying, everybody has been welcoming.

“The main focus is to take each game at a time and hopefully qualify for the Olympics. This Friday is an important game and we need the energy from the crowd. Just make sure you come show some love to all of us”

After enjoying an impressive campaign so far, Coach Nora Häuptle and her charges would hope to sail through to the next round of the qualifiers with an unbeaten record and a bragging right.



The Ghanaians are chasing a first appearance at the Olympics, having eliminated Guinea and Benin in the preliminary stage.

The game is scheduled to kick off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 5 pm.