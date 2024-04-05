Paris Olympics Qualifiers: Zambia face Morocco, South Africa engage Nigeria in final hurdle

The final hurdle in the race towards the two places reserved for Africa in the Women’s Football Tournament of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will start today, Friday, April 5, as Morocco, Zambia, Nigeria and South Africa commence the final round of qualifiers.

The Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola sees Zambia playing host to Morocco at 17h00 GMT. This will be the third north versus south meeting between the two sides from the opposite ends of the continent as the two sides met previously in a double-legged affair that went 6-2 in favour of the Zambians on both occasions.

However, a lot has changed in the Moroccan camp since the two defeats with the arrival of World Cup winning coach, Jorge Vilda who have become a more structured and formidable side under Vilda.

It will not be easy against the Zambians who tasted Olympics euphoria in Tokyo and will be hoping the likes of Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji will guide them to victory.

On the same day, an all-time African women’s football classic awaits in Abuja as the Moshood Abiola National Stadium plays host to Nigeria against South Africa.

With a record 11 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations titles to their name, the Super Falcons are looking at adding a fourth Olympics qualification to their impressive record.

The Randy Waldrum-led side will rely heavily on the talent of Chiamaka Nnadozie, Rasheedat Abijade and Asisat Oshoala amongst other hosts of Super Falcon stars.

In South Africa, the Nigerians face the reigning African champions who have recently established themselves as a powerhouse on the continent thanks to the tactical acumen of coach Desiree Ellis alongside talented Banyana Banyana players such as Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seopesenwe, Refiloe Jane and Hildah Magaia.

Paris 2024 Olympics qualifiers journey to the final round:

SOUTH AFRICA

Second round

· 10/25/23: DR Congo 1-1 South Africa

· 10/30/23: South Africa 2-0 DR Congo

Third round

· 02/23/24: Tanzania 0-3 South Africa

· 02/27/24: South Africa 1-0 Tanzania



MOROCCO

Second round

10/26/23: Namibia 2-0 Morocco

10/31/23: Morocco 2-0 Namibia

Third round

· 02/23/24: Tunisia 1-2 Morocco

· 02/28/24: Morocco 4-1 Tunisia

NIGERIA

Second round

· 10/25/23: Ethiopia 1-1 Nigeria

· 10/31/23: Nigeria 4-0 Ethiopia

Third round

· 02/23/24: Cameroon 0-0 Nigeria

· 02/26/24: Nigeria 1-0 Cameroon

ZAMBIA

Second round

· 10/23/23: Mali - Zambia (Canceled)

· 10/31/23: Zambia – Mali (Canceled)

Third round

· 02/23/24: Ghana 0-1 Zambia

· 02/28/24: Zambia 3-3 Ghana