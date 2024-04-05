5 armwrestlers get recruitment offer from Ghana Immigration Service after winning medals

Kweku Zurek Sports News Apr - 05 - 2024 , 15:33

The Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Kwame Asuah Takyi, has committed to recruiting the five civilian members of the Ghana Armwrestling Team who collectively won 41 of Ghana's 69 medals at the African Games.

He has also assured that he will promote two immigration officers who were members of the Armwrestling team and the deputy coach of the Black Princesses team, which won gold in the women's football competition in Africa.

The five civilian members of the armwrestling team, comprised of officers from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Immigration Service, are: Yasmine Moro, who won a silver and a bronze medal; Blessed Nunoo, who won two gold medals; Rashida Abbass, who claimed a silver medal; Mary Quaye, who won a silver and a bronze medal; and Godwin Sackey, who won a gold and bronze medal.

The armwrestling team was led by GIS officers head coach ICO Nii Otoo Larkyne and captain Edward Yamoah, with DSI Anita Wiredu Mintah serving as the deputy coach of the Black Princesses.

The Comptroller General of the GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi, made this announcement when the leadership of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GIF) and some athletes paid a courtesy call on him at the GIS Headquarters in Accra on Friday (April 5, 2023). The visit was to officially present the medals to the Comptroller General of the GIS.

"I want to assure you that we (management of the GIS) are going to pick the four; I want to assure you that when there is recruitment, we are going to pick them," the Comptroller General said.

He expressed pride in the achievements of his officers and civilians during the African Games, noting that this was the best way to show appreciation.

The President of the GAF expressed gratitude to the GIS for producing officers with leadership qualities such as Larkyne and Yamoah, who have been leaders in the Ghana national team since 2016. He highlighted high hopes for all athletes and coaches, particularly tipping Yamoah for medal success at the upcoming world championships later this year.

Additionally, he presented the Comptroller General of the GIS with a medal and named him a patron of the sport on behalf of the Federation.