Mohammed Kudus breaks Andre Ayew's record at West Ham

Kweku Zurek Sports News Mar - 31 - 2024 , 08:12

Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus made history at West Ham United as the club's highest-scoring Ghanaian player, yet the achievement was marred by a narrow defeat against Newcastle United in an exhilarating encounter.

Kudus, who joined West Ham last summer, has swiftly become a key player for the team. His impact was evident as he scored a stunning goal just before half-time, putting West Ham in the lead during a fiercely contested match against Newcastle.

Controversy as West Ham Utd lead at the break 👀👇



You cannot give Kudus any time in the box 🌟



Despite Kudus' heroic efforts, Newcastle staged an impressive comeback, securing a 4-3 victory over West Ham.

Nevertheless, Kudus' goal marked a significant milestone as he surpassed fellow Ghanaian Andre Ayew to claim the title of West Ham's highest-scoring Ghanaian player. Remarkably, Kudus achieved this feat in just 35 games, compared to Ayew's 12 goals in 50 appearances.

In addition to his goal-scoring prowess, Kudus leads all Ghanaians in the Premier League this season with the highest number of goal contributions, totaling 11 (seven goals and four assists).

Kudus' scoring abilities extend beyond domestic competitions, with impressive performances in the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup, where he has showcased his talent with a total of 13 goals in all competitions.

Despite the celebratory mood surrounding his record-breaking goal, Kudus faced a minor setback during his celebration. A ball boy's refusal to provide him with a seat for his signature 'take a seat' celebration led Kudus to improvise by sitting on the advertising board, showcasing his adaptability on and off the field.