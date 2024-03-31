VIDEO: I studied building construction but If I build a house it will collapse - Bukom Banku's son

Graphic Online Sports News Mar - 31 - 2024 , 09:54

Abubakar Kamako, son of renowned boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has revealed that despite studying building construction in senior high school, he has no intention of pursuing a career in that field.

In a recent interview with Adom TV, Kamako expressed his lack of confidence in his construction skills, stating, "Right now, if I build a house for you, it will collapse."

Instead, Kamako has set his sights on achieving world glory through boxing.

He mentioned his determination to excel in the sport, particularly aiming for success in the upcoming Olympics qualifiers in Thailand.

Kamako's passion for boxing has already seen him achieve notable success, including winning a silver medal in the cruiserweight division at the recently concluded 13th African Games.

His transition from building construction to boxing reflects his commitment to pursuing his true passion and making a mark in the world of sports.