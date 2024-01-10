Hughton feels pressure ahead of AFCON

Peter Sarbah Sports News Jan - 10 - 2024 , 18:07

As the 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) approaches, Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, has openly acknowledged the mounting pressure as he readies the national squad for the prestigious tournament in Cote d'Ivoire.

In a post-match briefing, the coach admitted to the heavy expectations placed on him and his team, emphasising that it was a norm for coaches participating in such prestigious events to shoulder the weight of expectations.

Weight of expectation

"Every head coach that takes his team to this tournament is under pressure, and it’s normal and comes with the job," Hughton remarked at a post-match briefing, acknowledging the weight of expectations placed on him and his team.

The Ghana coach revealed that players such as Antoine Semenyo could not play in last Monday’s match due to ill-health, while Inaki Williams featured despite being unwell.

Despite the injury setbacks affecting the team during the preparatory phase, Coach Hughton remained optimistic about the Black Stars' chances in the upcoming competition. He urged fans not to judge the team's potential based on the outcome of the friendly against Namibia, citing his experience that teams can often defy expectations in a tournament.

"You’ll know that (readiness) when that first game comes because I’ve been involved in teams and watched teams having done not particularly well when it comes to the first game of a tournament and suddenly their levels go up and they can prove worthy winners.

“So, I think you’ll never know. All we can do is prepare the best way we can," he said about the team's readiness for the tournament.

Despite the injury-induced absence of some key players, such as Arsenal midfield star, Thomas Partey, who has been ruled out of the tournament, the coach highlighted the need to maximise available resources and ensure the team was ready for the opening game of the tournament.

"It’s, of course, never helpful when some players have to miss a period of training, but we probably won’t be the only team in that position.

“We have to make the most of what we have and make sure that we are ready, come that first game of the tournament," he said, underscoring the importance of adapting and maximising the team's potential under the circumstances.

The Black Stars get their AFCON campaign off with a Group B clash with Cape Verde on Sunday at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny, Abidjan.