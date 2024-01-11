U-turn: MultiChoice SuperSport secures AFCON 2023 broadcasting rights

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 11 - 2024 , 07:38

In a dramatic reversal, football fanatics across Africa will be treated to a full feast of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after SuperSport confirmed it will broadcast all 52 matches live.

Just a week ago, SuperSport sent shockwaves through the continent by announcing it wouldn't broadcast the prestigious tournament, scheduled for January 13th to February 11th, 2024, in Ivory Coast.

However, in a U-turn, MultiChoice, SuperSport's parent company, secured broadcasting rights with New World TV (NWTV) to bring every electrifying moment to your screens.

"We are delighted to be able to showcase the best of African football live to our viewers," declared Rendani Ramovha, SuperSport CEO. This sentiment was echoed by Nimonka Kolani, Managing Director of NWTV, who stated, "Nothing is more important than the happiness of Africans who wish to follow their teams during the biggest football competition in Africa."

DStv and GOtv subscribers across Africa can cheer on their favourite teams, while Ghanaian fans can also relish the action on free-to-air channels like GTV, GTV Sports Plus, and pay television broadcaster Startimes.