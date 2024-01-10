Black Stars arrive in Cote d'Ivoire adorned in spectacular Ghanaian kente (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jan - 10 - 2024 , 14:25

Abidjan embraces the Black Stars adorned in vibrant Ghanaian kente as they touch down in Côte d'Ivoire for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will start from Saturday, January 13 to Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The Black Stars are drawn in Group B along side Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique. They will open the campaign with a game against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2023, at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.

