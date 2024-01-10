Black Princesses off to Senegal for 2024 World Cup qualifier

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Jan - 10 - 2024 , 13:07

Ghana's Black Princesses have departed Accra for Dakar today, January 10, 2024, to take on their Senegalese counterparts in the first leg of the final round of the 2024 U-20 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying series.

The match will be played on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Thies-Stade-Lat-Dior with the second leg scheduled for Sunday, January 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Making the trip include Ampem Darkoa Ladies quintet of Mary Amponsah, Comfort Yeboah, Deborah Brown, Tracy Twum and Abena Anomah Opoku.

Others are Wasiima Mohammed (Northern Ladies), Success Ameyaa (Hasaacas Ladies), Maafia Nyame (AS FAR), Faiza Seidu (Yanga Princesses), Comfort Owusu (Hasaacas Ladies) and Jacqueline Amponsah (Berry Ladies).

The Ghanaians are eyeing a seventh consecutive appearance on the global stage.

The Black Princesses started the qualifiers by winning 6-0 on aggregate against Guinea Bissau in October before recording an 8-1 aggregate over Eswatini in November to reach this third and final stage of the qualifying series.

Throughout their participation since 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2022, the team's best performance has always been finishing at the group stage.

The U-20 Women's World Cup, enlarged from 16 to 24 teams, will be hosted by Colombia from August 31 to September 22, 2024.