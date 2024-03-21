Next article: Rape Conviction: Ex-Brazil player Dani Alves to be freed on €1m bail

Ghana quartet qualify for 200 metres semis

Rosalind K. Amoh Sports News Mar - 21 - 2024 , 16:28

Four Ghanaian sprinters, Janet Mensah, Joseph Paul Amoah, Ibrahim Fuseini and Solomon Hammond are through to the semi-finals of the women's and men's 200m events after making it through the heats on Thursday.

Janet went through the first round of the women's 200 metres with ease, winning Heat 4 in a time of 23.75 seconds ahead of Gabon's Moulin Pierrick (24.24s), Giorgina Sesey of Sierra Leone (24.33s) and South Africa's Whitney Shabangu (24.51s) who all qualified for the semi-finals.

Amoah (20.91 seconds) and Fuseini (21.02s) won their respective heats, while Hammond (21.32s) finished second behind Zimbabwe's Methuleka Makusha in Heat 9, to reach the semis which will be run later on Thursday evening.

Following the disappointing outcome of the men's 4x100m relay final in which Ghana finished second behind Nigeria, the Ghanaian male sprinters will seek redemption and hope to advance to the final to keep their medal hopes alive.

On Wednesday evening, Amoah and Hammond won silver in the 4x100m finals, finishing behind Nigeria in a dramatic photo finish.

They have a chance to make amends by first making it through the 200m semis.

Hammond will run in the first semi-final at 5:10pm, with Amoah and Fuseini drawn together in the second semi-final scheduled for 5:15pm.

Janet will run in the first semi-final of the women's 200m event at 4.45pm.