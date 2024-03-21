African Games: Ghana’s women’s volleyball team defeat Algeria to advance to semis

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Mar - 21 - 2024 , 18:05

Ghana’s women’s volleyball team came from two sets down to beat their Algerian counterparts 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the ongoing African Games.

Despite losing the first set, the Ghanaians fought had to win the second as well as the third sets to earn a slot to the semi-final.

The Black Spikers will now face Tunisia in the semis at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

On their way to the semis, Ghana defeated Gambia 3-0, won 3-0 against Tunisia and lost and lost 3-0 to Egypt before meeting Algeria in the quarter-final.

The men volleyball team will also take on their Egyptian counterparts on Friday at 4 pm.