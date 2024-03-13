African Games: Black Cranes go in search of medals today

Mar - 13 - 2024

Ghana's national weightlifting squad is primed for action today with high hopes of bolstering the nation's medal count when they take to the canvas at the GCB Hall, University of Ghana, with three athletes in contention for medals on a day of intense competition.

Kicking off the campaign for the Black Cranes is Abdul Salim Adjetey Adjei who will aim to emulate the stellar performance of Winnifred Ntumi who clinched three medals (a gold and two silvers).

Adjei will face formidable opponents in the men's 96-kilogramme category, including Bile Emany Tanzey (Democratic Republic of Congo), Desmond Akano (Nigeria), Karim Ibrahim Ibrahim Aly Abokahla (Egypt), Steven Ojede (Uganda) and Touairi Faris (Algeria) in the Snatch, Clean and Jerk events commencing at 10 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m, 2016 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner, Christopher Forrester Osei, aims to secure his maiden African Games podium finish after missing out on the last two tournaments.

Born in South London to parents of Ghanaian descent, Qatar-based Osei will be up against Abayomi Adeyemi (Nigeria), Ahmed Abuzriba (Libya), Ahmed Sayed Ashour Ali (Egypt) and Ruben Burger (South Africa).

In the women's 76-kilogramme category, Ghana's illustrious weightlifter, Sandra Mensimah Owusu, is poised to challenge the odds as she steps onto the mat at 7 p.m.

Despite facing tough competition from Ketty Lent (Mauritius), Belounis Nihad (Algeria) and Amira Mohamed Abdelrahman Ibrahim (Egypt), Owusu is determined to make her mark.

Other events

The beach volleyball begins at the Laboma Beach Resort at 9a.m, followed by cricket at the Achimota Cricket Oval beginning at 9:30a.m. Handball matches are set to commence at 12p.m at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

Swimming events are slated to start at 10a.m at the Aquatic Centre in Borteyman, with the medal events scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.