African Games: Black Princesses, Falconets secure semis spot after match day 2

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Mar - 13 - 2024 , 11:14

Ghana's Black Princesses are through to the semi-finals of the women's football competition after securing a 2-1 victory over Tanzania in the ongoing African Games.

The Ghanaians came from a goal down to defeat Tanzania 2-1 in their second Group A game played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Tuesday, March 12.

The Princesses now occupy the top of the table with six points after having won their opening game 1-0 against Ethiopia last Saturday.

The Tanzanians scored the opener in the 22nd minute but Tracey Twum cancelled the deficit after she headed home the ball just a few minutes to end the first half.

From recess, the Black Princesses continued to pile pressure on the Tanzanians and during one of such instances, Mukarama Abdulai scored the second goal in the 64th minute after connecting a cross from Ophelia Amponsah.

The Princesses held on to the lead to end the match 2-1 to go top of the table with six points as well as secure a semis spot.

The Falconets are through to the semi-final of the competition

Ghana will take on Uganda in their final group game at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, March 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, title holders Nigeria also defeated Senegal 4-0 to book African Games women's semis slot on Monday, March 12 at the same venue.

The Nigerians produced a commanding performance in their second group game as they secured a convincing 4-0 win over Senegal.

The Falconets, who begun their title defence with a resounding 2-0 victory over Morocco last Friday, are currently top of the Group B table with six points.

They will play their final group game against Cameroon on Friday.