Next article: See full list of award winners at 2023 AFCON (PHOTOS)

GFA boss promises support for Futsal team, after they qualified for AFCON

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 12 - 2024 , 12:36

The Ghana Futsal national team has secured a spot in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a remarkable comeback against Cote d'Ivoire last Friday.

The team returned home triumphantly after defeating their opponents 6-2 in the second leg of the qualifiers held in Abidjan.

Facing a daunting 4-0 deficit from the first leg in Cape Coast, the odds seemed stacked against Ghana. However, undeterred by the challenge, the players demonstrated sheer resilience and teamwork, staging an incredible turnaround to overturn the scoreline and clinch victory.

President Simeon-Okraku, who recognised the team's extraordinary achievement, personally visited the players to extend his congratulations.

He emphasised the Ghana Football Association's unwavering support for the team, promising assistance throughout their preparations and participation in the upcoming tournament.

"We are very proud of you and will do anything to support you during your preparation and participation in the tournament in Morocco," President Simeon-Okraku affirmed during his visit.

"I knew it is possible to come to Abidjan and shock them in their backyard," he added, praising the team's determination and character.

The upcoming AFCON, scheduled to take place in Rabat, Morocco from April 8 to 17, 2024, will witness Ghana's long-awaited return to the continental futsal stage.

Having last participated in 1996, the team aims to make a significant impact in the tournament and secure a place in the coveted FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan.