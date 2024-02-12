Next article: GFA boss promises support for Futsal team, after they qualified for AFCON

Black Princesses on one-week tour of France

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Feb - 12 - 2024 , 12:43

The Ghana U-20 women's national team, Black Princesses, flew out for an exciting one-week tour to Clairefontaine, France, courtesy of a partnership between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the French Football Federation (FFF).

Departing Ghana last Saturday, February 10, the team is expected to embark on a journey to the historic home of the French national team.

The initiative, titled "Olympic-Ghana Go!", spearheaded by the French Embassy, aims to professionalise women's football in Ghana by providing invaluable exposure to over 20 Ghanaian players, coaches and referees.

The tour to France's National Football Centre is anticipated to familiarise Yusif Basigi's squad with modern facilities and enhance their preparedness for future competitions.

The Vice-President of the GFA, Mark Addo, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership during a reception to unveil the collaboration.

"This initiative aligns seamlessly with the GFA’s Women’s football strategy that aims at elevating women’s football in Ghana," Addo stated.

"It is a strategic move not just about participation but promoting excellence at the global stage and also extending the cultural and economic relationship that Ghana and France have enjoyed over the years," he said.

Addo highlighted the significance of the Black Princesses' qualification for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia as evidence of Ghana's progress in women's football.

He also emphasised the broader benefits of the programme, including cultural exchange and fostering mutual understanding.

The reception, hosted by the French Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Jules-Armand Aniambossouu, at the Residence of France, served as a platform to celebrate the partnership and its potential impact on Ghanaian football.

Following their stint in France, the Black Princesses will return to Ghana, where they are poised to represent the nation in the 13th edition of the Africa Games.