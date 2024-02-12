Next article: Meet Sebastian Haller: The Cote d'Ivoire striker who aided his country to secure third AFCON title

See full list of award winners at 2023 AFCON (PHOTOS)

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Feb - 12 - 2024 , 11:53

The 2023 CAF African Cup of Nations ended on Sunday night on a disappointing note for Nigeria’s Super Eagles as they lost the trophy to the host nation, Cote D'Ivoire.

The Ivorians won 2-1 against Nigeria, courtesy of goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller who helped the Elephants to clinch their third AFCON trophy.

Below is the list of awards given at the AFCON:

Ecobank Best Goalkeeper

Ronwen Williams – South Africa

Air Côte d’Ivoire Fair Play Team award

South Africa

Puma Golden Boot winner

Emilio Nsue – Equatorial Guinea (5 goals)

Puma Silver Boot winner

Gelson Dala – Angola (4 goals)

Puma Bronze boot winner

Mostafa Mohamed – Egypt (4 goals)

TotalEnergies Man of the competition

William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria

Best Young Player award

Simon Adingra – Cote d'Ivoire

Best Coach award

Emerse Faé – Cote d'Ivoire