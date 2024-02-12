Advertisement

See full list of award winners at 2023 AFCON (PHOTOS)
Beatrice Laryea Sports News

The 2023 CAF African Cup of Nations ended on Sunday night on a disappointing note for Nigeria’s Super Eagles as they lost the trophy to the host nation, Cote D'Ivoire.

The Ivorians won 2-1 against Nigeria, courtesy of goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller who helped the Elephants to clinch their third AFCON trophy.

Below is the list of awards given at the AFCON:

Ecobank Best Goalkeeper

Ronwen Williams – South Africa

Air Côte d’Ivoire Fair Play Team award

South Africa

Puma Golden Boot winner

Emilio Nsue – Equatorial Guinea (5 goals)

Puma Silver Boot winner

Gelson Dala – Angola (4 goals)

Puma Bronze boot winner

Mostafa Mohamed – Egypt (4 goals)

TotalEnergies Man of the competition

William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria

Best Young Player award

Simon Adingra – Cote d'Ivoire

Best Coach award 

Emerse Faé – Cote d'Ivoire

