Blistering performances mark conclusion of National Athletics Open Championship in Cape Coast

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 29 - 2024 , 14:44

The inaugural National Open Championship for the Ghana Athletics season concluded at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, showcasing remarkable performances from over 300 athletes nationwide.

Participants, including representatives from schools, clubs, regions, and the security services, competed in various athletic events to vie for accolades and secure consideration for the national athletics team in preparation for the Africa Games in March and other major international competitions throughout the year.

Spectators at the Cape Coast stadium witnessed exceptional track and field events, with athletes fiercely contesting to be crowned champions in their respective categories. Notably, the Women's 100m finals featured a thrilling race between Mary Boakye of the Ghana Armed Forces and SWAG Female Athlete of the Year nominee Janet Mensah of SAGNATION, with the latter winning in a photo-finish.

A standout moment in the championship was Ebenezer Gyimah's Fosbry flob, clearing 2.12 meters in the men's high jump—an achievement unseen locally since 2005. The 100m men and 200m men races also showcased impressive performances by consistent Sarfo Ansah and improved Edwin Gadayi.

Bawa Fuseini, the President of Ghana Athletics, expressed excitement about the various performances and stated that the Men and Women 400m, Women 100m, Men high jump, and others gave him hope for success at the Africa Games. He emphasized the success of the competition, considering it a season-opening championship.

The next event on the Ghana Athletics calendar is the National Inter Schools Athletics Championship in Accra.

Selected Results:

400m Women Final

1. Grace Aduntira, Ghana Armed Forces (54.95)

2. Fatao Mariamna, Ghana Immigration Service (57.85)

3. Appiah Sandra, Gbewaa Athletics (58.79)

100m Women Final

1. Janet Mensah, Gagnation (11.80)

2. Boakye Mary, Ghana Armed Forces (11.88)

3. Boakye Beatrice, Ghana Immigration (12.26)

100m Men Final

1. Ansah Sarfo, Sagnation (10.55)

2. Shaibu Marizuk, Ghana Armed Forces (10.67)

3. Appiah George, Ghana Armed Forces (10.76)

200m Men Final

1. Gadayi, Kwabla Edwin, Sagnation (21.29)

2. Musa Iddrisu, Ghana Armed Forces (21.30)

3. Harrison Nkrumah, Ashanti Region (23.09)

High Jump Women

1. Esther Obenewaa, UEW (1.70)

2. Amoah Abu-Bonsra, Goloe Go Athletics (1.50)

High Jump Men

1. Gyimah Ebenezer, Ghana Armed Forces (2.12)

2. Ocansey Kennedy, Sagnation (2.05)

3. Francis Annum, Better Future Athletics (1.95)