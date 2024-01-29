Be ready to pay big money for top-class coach--Advises ex-GFA veep

A former Vice-President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Fred Pappoe, has said the search for a competent coach to revive the fortunes of the Black Stars must be weighed up carefully because the financial commitments involved in this crucial decision should not be underestimated or overlooked.

While endorsing the decision to axe Coach Chris Hughton for sub-standard performance, Ghanaians cannot ignore the financial implications of the recruitment of a top-class coach capable of charting a path of success, he asserted that the financial strength of the government would play a pivotal role in determining the calibre of coaches available for consideration.

He acknowledged that renowned coaches such as the two-time AFCON winner, Frenchman Herve Renard, who had been proposed by some Ghanaians as a suitable replacement for Hughton, would come with a hefty price tag, so a significant financial investment would be imperative if Ghana aspired to secure the services of the best in the business.

“If Ghana intends to engage high-profile coaches of the calibre of Herve Renard, a two-time AFCON winner, or others noted for their successful track record, then as a country we must be prepared to make a significant financial investment,” Mr Pappoe said, who also headed the Black Stars Management Committee when the respected French trainer was part of the national team’s coaching staff during the 2008 AFCON in Ghana.

The GFA recently formed a search team with a mandate to identify an experienced tactician who was a proven winner in coaching top men's national teams or club football, among other qualities. Mr Pappoe emphasised the necessity of finding a coach whose philosophy was aligned with Ghana's football culture, despite the financial considerations.

Financial commitment

While endorsing the pursuit of a coach compatible with the country's football DNA, the experienced football administrator and policy advisor emphasised the need for clarity regarding the budget allocated for the coaching position. He questioned whether the government was prepared to commit to the substantial fees that top-class coaches often command.

"At the end of the day, we must also be clear in our minds to define what our wallet could be for that position. Are we going for a coach that we'll be paying €35,000 or €40,000 a month?" he queried.

He added a cautionary note that pursuing top-tier coaches with substantial financial demands might face resistance from the Ghanaian public.

"If we think that is what we can conveniently afford, or we want to go for the crème de la crème of coaches like Herve Renard and the rest, who would be calling for huge sums of money, that may appear repugnant to Ghanaians," Mr Pappoe advised.