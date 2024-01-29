Dr Gifty Oware-Mensah is Chairperson of Black Queens Management Committee

Ghana Football Association Executive Council Member and owner of Women’s Premier League side Berry Ladies, Dr. Gifty Oware- Mensah has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Black Queens Management Committee.

The enterprising and dynamic football administrator with an unquantifiable level of experience in the football industry is serving on the Executive Council for the first time after grabbing the women’s football slot in the recently held elections.



Dr. Gifty Oware-Mensah is currently the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme.

Chairman of the Upper East Regional Football Association Alhaji Salifu Zida will serve as the Vice Chairman of the Committee.



Other members of the Committee are ASP Naomi Abdulai, Rose Osei Bonsu and Nana Fosu Gyeabour II.

