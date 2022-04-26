Why join Bawumia to Alan's ticket - Mpiani questions Akomea's proposal

Former Chief of Staff in President John Agyekum Kufuor's era, Kwadwo Mpiani has questioned Nana Akomea's proposal to join Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Election 2024.
"The problem as I [Mpiani] see it here is that, who is going to be the presidential candidate and who is going to be a running mate?"
"And in politics also, we all have our ambitions. Maybe it is my ambition to be a president not a vice-president. And so why do you bring [me], because I'm trying to contest to be a presidential candidate, why do you join me with another person for me to become say, a vice-presidential candidate."
"So I don't know, it is easier said than done. Ambitions in politics is different. Somebody wants to be a minister, somebody wants to be a vice-president."
"Somebody's ambition is to become a president. And if his ambition is to become a president, maybe, if you suggest to him to become a running mate which will make him a vice-president, he will say thank you, I'm not interested. So that is the way I see it."
Mr Mpiani was speaking in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM monitored by Graphic Online, Tuesday evening [April 26, 2022].
He was reacting to an earlier interview by Nana Akomea on the same Citi FM where he [Akomea] proposed a Bawumia-Alan ticket, which he said was the sure way for the NPP to go into Election 2024.
Mpiani's reaction
But reacting, Mr Kwadwo Mpiani said it will be "a very difficult thing to do."
"If the two of them even don't get on well, we are all in the same party..., same ideology, philosophy of the party, but that doesn't mean that the two of them can work together as the president and the vice-president," he said.
Akomea's proposal
Nana Akomea, a leading communications member of the governing NPP had in an interview with Citi FM suggested that a Bawumia-Alan ticket is the sure way for the NPP to go into Election 2024.
He said it was clear that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen are the two frontrunners to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
