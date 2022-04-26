Be guided by Election 2024 - Aspiring NPP Secretary Charles Cobbina to delegates

Aspiring Western Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Darko Cobbina has urged delegates of the upcoming constituency elections of the party to be guided by the outcome of the 2024 elections in their actions.
He made the appeal in a statement released by his office.
Mr Cobbina, popularly known as Kempes, urged delegates to vote for executives that will produce a victory for the NPP in the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in December 2024.
According to him, "Let us vote for and elect constituency executives who have the verve, the passion, the focus, the military discipline and character to win election 2024.
He noted that winning elections 2024 "is the ultimate goal and agenda" of the NPP.
Read the entire statement below;