We’ll resist illegal mining in Ellembelle - Bonzoh

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle in the Western Region, Kwesi Bonzoh, has reaffirmed his commitment to the fight against illegal mining in the area.
He said even though the war against illegal mining in the district came with some stiff resistance, “I am resolute and together with my team we will carry out the dream of the President and protect the environment.”
Sacking MMDCEs
Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Mr Bonzoh said issues surrounding illegal mining activities had now become social, economic and political, which required support from all stakeholders, devoid of politics and religious sentiments.
He said an unending call on the government to sack municipal, metropolitan and district chief executives (MMDCEs) because galamsey was going on in their respective districts was not the solution to the galamsey menace.
Mr Bonzoh said since the commencement of the fight against illegal mining in the district, there had been almost 20 swoops, resulting in countless arrests, including financiers of the activities.
The focus
“These arrests have caused me a lot of enemies, because I have refused to let go after calls from various respected members of society who I expect to support the fight – but here, the focus is not for individual or personal interest, the fight is for the good of society,” he said.
Mr Bonzoh said anytime he saw the level of degradation while crossing the Ankoba and Pra Rivers, he felt sad and that served as a source of motivation to stop the illegal activities.
The present generation may have some water to drink, “but we should know that if we continue to destroy the water bodies, farm lands, discharge chemicals into the environment for the benefit of the minority few today, let's ask ourselves, what happens to the generations yet unborn.”
Therefore, if people decide to carry out illegal activities contrary to the laws of the land, “I must say, as a representative of the President assigned to serve my people, I will not allow the illegalities to flourish.”