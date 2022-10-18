Odike rejects EC’s claims

The Founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has denied claims by the Electoral Commission (EC) that the party has no national and regional offices.
He insisted that the party has a national office located at Kokomlemle near Top Radio in Accra.
According to him, the party was firming up its structures to meet all the requirements of the EC and remain competitive in the next general election.
Recall
The EC in a notice put out last Thursday said the commission had given 17 political parties up to Thursday, October 20, 2022, to prove why their registration should not be cancelled under the Political Parties Act of 2000, Act 574.
According to the EC, the listed 17 political parties, after a nationwide inspection by the commission, were found not to have offices at the national and regional levels as required by Section 15 (1) (Act 574).
The UPP is among the 17 listed political parties by the EC not to have national and regional presence.
Proposed visit
Mr Odike told the Daily Graphic yesterday that currently his party’s national office was being refurbished to make it attractive and receptive to visitors.
“As I speak to you now, I am at the party’s national office in Accra, making sure that everything is in order as the party prepares to face off with the rest of the political parties in the next elections,” he said.
Meanwhile, a request by Mr Odike to engage a team from the Daily Graphic at the party’s national headquarters in Accra was cancelled at his instance, saying that the national office was being put in order to meet the EC’s requirement.
“As I speak with you now, the place is being renovated and a new signpost being erected to make the party more visible, he said.
The law
The Political Parties Act of 2000, Act 574, among others, states that: “If a party refused, neglected or failed to establish or maintain a national office, or to establish or maintain a regional office in every region, the Commission may cancel the registration of that political party.”
The law also states: “Every political party shall elect such persons as may be determined by the members of the party, as executive officers of the party.”
It stated further: “The election of the national, regional and constituency executive officers of every political party shall be conducted under the supervision of the Commission.”