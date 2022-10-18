Kojo Bonsu re-energises grass roots in Ashanti

Former Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Kojo Bonsu, has said his desire to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its flagbearer into the 2024 general election remains an achievable ambition as he led a team to re-energise the grass roots in the Ashanti Region.
To him, an appreciable number of votes from Ashanti will be the main catalyst for the NDC to recapture power and put the country back on economic growth.
Tour
Mr Bonsu, a former football administrator, rounded up a two-week 'reboot tour of the Ashanti Region" with a firm belief that he could lead the party to actualise a long-held dream of raking in a million votes in Ashanti.
The reboot tour was to rekindle party activities among the youth in the region and the position them to play key roles in helping the party regain power in 2024.
Currently, his fan base, "Friends of Kojo Bonsu" have erected over 20 giant billboards across Accra to market their preferred candidate as he is likely to face-off with former president, John Dramani Mahama, and former finance minister, Dr Kwabena Duffour.
Both Mr Mahama and Dr Duffour) are yet to officially declare their intentions to run on the ticket of the party.
Mr Bonsu told the Daily Graphic he was reigniting the competitive spirit of the party to ready it for the real challenge in December 2024.
"As the days go by and the time winds down, given the trajectory we have embarked on, the NDC may well be preparing to take on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) with a new and dynamic flagbearer to present to the voting public," he said.
Background
In the presidential election, the party increased both performance in percentage and absolute figures in the Ashanti Region.
In 2016, the NDC obtained 497,242 votes representing 23 per cent of the total votes as against 1,646, 949 votes obtained by the NPP, representing 76.3 per cent of the votes in the region.
In 2020, the NDC increased its performance from the 23 per cent to 26.08 per cent of the total votes, translating into 652, 962 votes, while the NPP polled 1,793, 773 votes, representing 71. 64 per cent of the total votes cast in the region.