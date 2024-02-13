Next article: Togbe Afede is very passionate about Ghana's development - his office reacts to running mate issue

Togbe Afede clears air on NDC running mate issue

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics Feb - 13 - 2024 , 17:39

The Office of the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV has reacted to Graphic Online's story on his name popping up in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate nomination.

In a rejoinder dated February 13, 2024, signed by the Secretary of the Asogli Council, Stephen Tetteh, it was confirmed that Togbe Afede has been approached in relation to the selection of the running mate by a group.

"Many people and groups have approached Togbe over the years to leave chieftaincy and get more actively involved in the political leadership of the country. Togbe's response had always been that there are many avenues available to Chiefs and Queens in the country to legally contribute their quota to national development," Mr Tetteh stated in the rejoinder.

"A group of people who identified themselves as "Change Makers Forum" were the latest to approach Togbe to consider joining President Mahama as his running mate for the 2024 Presidential election. Togbe responded that, as a patriotic citizen, he would not reject any opportunity to serve the country, but the choice of a running mate is the prerogative of the flag bearer who already knows him very well," Mr Tetteh added.

It added that Togbe Afede considers it a great honour that a group of well-intentioned professionals called on him to express their trust in him, and thus their desire for him to be the next Vice President of Ghana. But Togbe has not mandated anybody or group to "lobby" for his choice as running mate."

It said the Asogli State Council has therefore apologised to the chiefs, kingmakers and the people of Asogli, and all others "for any shock and embarrassment they may have suffered."

"The office of the Agbogbomefia operates an open-door policy and is open to communication, feedback, and inquiries from all citizens and stakeholders. We encourage Individuals or groups to reach out directly on any matters, concerns or suggestions that require attention," it added.

As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, John Mahama, continues with his “Building the Ghana We Want” campaign tour, there is jostling in the south by key party bigwigs to catch his eye for the vice-presidential slot of the party.

The latest name to pop up in the list of contenders is the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, who could be considered to partner the NDC flag bearer for the 2024 elections.

The latest twist is in spite of the fact that former Minister of Education, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who partnered former President John Dramani Mahama, in the 2020 election, remains a big contender for the position.

The names of other possible contenders being tossed around include former Chief of Staff to President Mahama, Julius Debrah; an economist, Dr Nii Moi Thompson, Member of Parliament for Asunafo, Eric Opoku; and lately retired Police Commissioner, Nathan Kofi Boakye.

Mr Mahama, who is expected to announce his running mate later this month or early March, is facing intense lobbying from various power blocs within the party and interested stakeholders across the country.

But party insiders say the NDC flag bearer will most likely stick to the choice of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, a native of the Central Region, which has proven a decisive area in presidential elections.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s chances appear to have been boosted when the special aide to the flag bearer of the NDC, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, advocated the re-selection of a female running mate for her boss in the 2024 polls.

“The NDC has a constitution that stipulates the rights to who runs with any flag bearer at any given time, directing the decision of the flag bearer. I’m sure he has a whole gamut of individuals to choose from, and I have no doubt in my mind that Naana Opoku-Agyemang will still come up for enormous considerations,” Mrs Bawa Mogtari said at the launch of the Obaasima Academy in Accra.

But lead advocate for the Change Makers Forum, a group of professionals aligned to the centre-left political orientation seeking to affect leadership with advocacy, Ivan Tsidi Akrobortu, emphasised the seriousness and potential impact of the outcome of the NDC's choice of running mate, and urged the flag bearer to go for the respected paramount chief.

For the group, Togbe Afede is a perfect choice for the NDC flag bearer who can bring his expertise in finance, economy, banking and entrepreneurship to bear on the country’s economic management.

“Togbe is ready to abdicate his stool in fulfilment of the constitutional requirement once he is selected as the running mate to the NDC flag bearer,” Mr Akrobortu said.

The group added that the running mate must be capable of navigating current and future challenges, avoiding a repeat of past economic struggles, and contributing to economic growth.

The running mate, as a potential acting President, should have a strong bond with the flag bearer, capable of understanding the President's mindset, providing honest feedback based on data and facts, and analysing government policies effectively.

Attached below is a full copy of the rejoinder

The attention of the office of the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Afede XIV, has been drawn to news items published by the Daily Graphic and other major news outlets under the captions, "NDC running mate heats up: Naana Opoku-Agyemang leads pack - Togbe Afede's name pops up" and "Togbe Afede Is ready to abdicate his stool to become Mahama's running mate".

The office of the Agbogbomefia would like to state the following: