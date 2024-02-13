Togbe Afede is very passionate about Ghana's development - his office reacts to running mate issue

The office of the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Afede XIV, has stated as a patriotic citizen, Togbe "would not reject any opportunity to serve the country, but the choice of a running mate is the prerogative of the flag bearer who already knows him [Togbe] very well."

In a rejoinder to the news that his name has come up for consideration as the running mate for the flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, Togbe office confirmed that he has been approached by a group on the issue.

The rejoinder, dated February 13, 2024 and signed by the Secretary of the Asogli State Council, Stephen Tetteh, stated that the Agbogbomefia remains very passionate about the development of Ghana and that Togbe's decision to return to Ghana shortly after his studies abroad attest to his "willingness to share his knowledge and expertise with government to further the cause of development."

He added that even though Togbe Afede has not lobbied to be considered for the running mate position, some individuals and group of persons who consider him worthy to occupy the position have been pursuing him to consider the offer.

"Many people and groups have approached Togbe over the years to leave chieftaincy and get more actively involved in the political leadership of the country," Mr Tetteh stated, adding "Togbe's response had always been that there are many avenues available to Chiefs and Queens in the country to legally contribute their quota to national development,"

He further indicated that "a group of people who Identified themselves as "Change Makers Forum" were the latest to approach Togbe to consider joining President Mahama as his running mate for the 2074 Presidential election.

That, he added, Togbe responded that, "as a patriotic citizen, he would not reject any opportunity to serve the country, but the choice of a running mate is the prerogative of the flag bearer who already knows him very well."

