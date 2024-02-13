Previous article: Togbe Afede is very passionate about Ghana's development - his office reacts to running mate issue

Ken Agyapong clashes with Sly Tetteh in Parliament over unpaid personal loan [VIDEO]

Daniel Kenu Politics Feb - 13 - 2024 , 11:45

There was near blows in Parliament on Tuesday between Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) colleague MP, Sylvester Tetteh of Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro over unpaid personal loan.

Sly Tetteh had attempted to extend pleasantry with his colleague, Agyapong, when the latter got infuriated for no apparent reason, Graphic Online's Parliamentary reporter, Daniel Kenu who witnessed the incident reported.

It was the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markinw who swiftly stepped in to whisk Sly Tetteh away from the chamber.

Although the issue happened at the blind side of the first Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, who was presiding, and the fact that the two did not speak into the microphone, it got the attention of journalists and those in the public gallery.

According to Graphic Online's reporter Daniel Kenu, Sly Tetteh owes Mr Agyapong and when the Assin Central MP confronted him for the money, Tetteh allegedly told him to take him to court, which apparently infuriated Mr Agyapong to react angrily.