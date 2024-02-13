Next article: Be mindful of utterances - Clergyman to politicians

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang calls for peaceful general election

Daily Graphic Politics Feb - 13 - 2024 , 06:48

The 2020 running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has called on all stakeholders to put their best foot forward to ensure peaceful elections in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary polls.

Speaking on behalf of former President, John Dramani Mahama, during the Bassa Nkyifie Yam Festival in the Sene East District in the Bono East Region, she urged all Ghanaians to unite for a peaceful election.

“We are one people with one nation and for that matter, we don't have to make elections bring division among us,” she said.

Advice

She also appealed to the public to be mindful of their speech during political campaigns to ensure they do not create confusion in the country.

Prof. Opoku -Agyemang called on the youth in the country to support the NDC, since the party had better policies for their future.

The Bono East Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, also stated that education was the priority of the New Patriotic Party government.

That was why it introduced the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy to pave the way for everyone to access quality education.

He appealed to the youth of Bassa to take advantage of the Free SHS policy to further their education.

Touching on the upcoming elections, the Paramount Chief of the Bassa Traditional Council, Nana Owusu Sakyi III, called for peace before, during and after the elections.

Nana Sakyi III, who doubles as the Vice-President for the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs, also appealed to the government to upgrade the Bassa health centre to a Polyclinic.

He also appealed to the Ministry of Education to establish a tertiary institution at Bassa.