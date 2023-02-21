Support me win NPP flagbearership - Kyerematen appeals to E/R delegates

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Politics Feb - 21 - 2023 , 07:55

An aspiring Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has asked the Eastern Regional delegates of the party to throw their weight behind him at the forthcoming presidential primary.

That, he said, would enable him win the primary to lead the party to the 2024 general election in which he would ultimately be elected as President of the country.

Mr Kyerematen made the call when he toured some parts of the region to solicit support from the party's delegates. He first paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of New Juaben, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, at his Yiadom Hwedie Palace, where he introduced himself to him.

After that, Mr Kyerematen went to the Koforidua Central Market, waving to the traders, before proceeding to the main taxi rank where he also introduced himself to the taxi drivers.

From the taxi rank, he got down from his vehicle and walked through some portions of the main street amid cheers from the crowd.

He later met the delegates and the party's communicators at a close-door meeting.

80 per cent

Mr Kyerematen said he was suitable to lead the party to victory in the 2024 polls and that he would secure 80 per cent of the presidential votes in the party's stronghold, Ashanti Region, and cap it with majority votes in the Eastern Region, which is also NPP's second stronghold.

He indicated that apart from that, he stood tall among all the other presidential aspirants of the party and that it was his time to be given the diadem.

Volta support

With regard to securing votes in the NDC's Volta Region stronghold, Mr Kyerematen said his popularity in that region, especially in the Kpando area, where he had relatives, was obvious that he would be able to secure significant votes.

He added that with majority votes in the Ashanti and Eastern regions, and significant votes from the Volta Region, he would definitely emerge victorious at the 2024 presidential elections.

Mr Kyerematen explained that Voltarians, according to his research, had indicated that it was not that they disliked the NPP but all depended on the personality of the presidential candidate, which suited him, and that they would, this time, change their mind and vote for him and the NPP as a whole.

Good works

Earlier, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng, who welcomed Mr Kyerematen to his palace, said judging the humility and good works of the aspirant, it was possible he would win the presidential primaries of NPP.

The Omanhene said he, together with the traditional council, would support him with prayers to achieve his dream.