Contempt of court case against Ablakwa adjourned

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Feb - 21 - 2023 , 12:15

A contempt of court application, filed against the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, by t he General Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng has been adjourned.

Rev Kusi Boateng has filed a defamation suit against Mr Ablakwa.

He had applied to the Accra High Court, for the court to restrain Mr Ablakwa from further publishing his personal data on social media.

However, when a court bailiff attempted to serve Mr Ablakwa at the premises of Metro TV on February 3, 2023, he rejected the documents with the explanation that he was on his way to Parliament, and therefore the bailiff should follow the proper procedure in serving Members of Parliament with court processes.

Video

In a video shared on social media, the court bailiff was seen leaving the court documents behind after engaging Mr Ablakwa in a conversation.

After the bailiff left, Mr Ablakwa was seen kicking the court document.

Following that, Rev Kusi Boateng cited him for contempt.

In court today

When the case came up for hearing today (Feb 21, 2023), the court established that Mr Ablakwa has not been properly served with the court processes and therefore directed that he should be served properly.

The case has therefore been adjourned indefinitely until Mr Ablakwa is properly served.

Present in court today were scores of constituents of the MP who sang and chanted outside the courtroom in support of his activism.

They chanted and said no amount of intimidation will silence their MP from fighting for the truth.

Also in court to support Mr Ablakwa were some MPs, the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor who doubles as one of the lawyers for Mr. Ablakwa.

Mr Buah on his part said Mr Ablakwa has the support of all meaningful Ghanaians who want the right things to be done.

Background

Mr Ablakwa has petitioned CHRAJ to investigate Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng, over a conflict of interest, including possession of multiple identities and other alleged criminal dealings.

Mr Ablakwa alleges that there was a transfer of GH¢2.6million from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited owned by Rev. Kusi-Boateng under a secondary identity - Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Petition

According to Mr Ablakwa the petition is seeking to invoke the mandate of CHRAJ under Article 218 of the 1992 Constitution to investigate the “odious conflict of interest” in regard to Rev.Victor Kusi-Boateng’s position on the national cathedral board as he “literally paid his own company a staggering GH¢2.6million for no work done”.

Rev. Kusi-Boateng, who is also the founder of Power Chapel Worldwide, according to Mr Ablakwa, was the same person as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, who received the GH¢2.6 million from the national cathedral board.