Aspiring presidential candidate to empower youth

Emmanuel Bonney Politics Feb - 21 - 2023 , 07:48

An aspiring independent presidential candidate, Wilberforce Andrews, has promised to add value to technical vocational education and training (TVET) when given the nod in the 2024 general election.

That, he said, was to provide the youth with the needed skills for entrepreneurship and job creation.

Mr Andrews said this in an address on his behalf by the United Nations Association Ghana President, Bishop Dr Peter Kojo Sackey, at the recent Akwasidae durbar held in Kumasi.

He said the purpose of Mr Andrews was to empower the youth to engage in mechanised agriculture.

Again, he said Mr Andrews’s decision was to improve the tourism and creativity sector in order to create more employment opportunities and rake in more foreign exchange for the country.

Mr Andrews and his team praised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his great contribution to education and his selfless leadership which had been acknowledged and acclaimed globally.

Event

The Akwasidae Festival attracted many dignitaries including Mr Andrews who has declared his intention to contest the 2024 election as an independent candidate.

Mr Andrews was accompanied by the executives of the United Nations Association of Ghana which had the opportunity to greet the Asantehene.

They were warmly welcomed by over 30 paramount chiefs in the Asante Kingdom including the MCE of Kumasi, ministers of state, members of the diplomatic corps, among other personalities.