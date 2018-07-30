Refund our money for failing to endorse Berekum West DCE nominee

A meeting by the newly-created Berekum West District Assembly in the Brong Ahafo Region to decide the fate of President Akufo-Addo's nominee as District Chief Executive ended inconclusively last Friday
.
Reports say the nominee obtained 12 votes which fell short of the 18 needed in the 27-member Assembly.
Matters arising out of the outcome of the election has generated heat in the area as there are reports that associates of the nominee are bent on retrieving the alleged GH¢2000 paid to each assembly member to influence them to confirm Mr Obeng-Adjei’s nomination.
