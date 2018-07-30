Attempts to get lawsuit against NPP's Hajia Fati thrown out fails

The Human Rights High Court presided over by Justice Gifty Adjei Addo, has thrown out an application by Captain Nkrabea Effah-Darteh, seeking to dismiss the lawsuit brought against Hajia Fati and the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)
.
Follow @Graphicgh
His third issue was that she used the word “would” in a number of the paragraphs of her suit.
He maintained that the use of “would” conveys future rather than what had already happened and so to that extent the suit disclosed no reasonable cause of action, it must be dismissed or parts of her statements should be deleted.
The judge asked Effah-Darteh several questions, and he eventually admitted his application was wrong.
Samson Lardy Anyenini, Lawyer for Charity Akosua Sakyiwaa popularly known as Ohemaa, rose to challenge the application as incompetent, but the judge interrupted and asked more questions of Captain Effah-Darteh, and eventually directed him to do the
He then pleaded with the court to allow him to withdraw his application.
The judge then ruled that the application had been struck out and gave a GHc 600 cost in favour of Ohemaa.
Samson Lardy Anyenini, Lawyer for Charity Akosua Sakyiwaa popularly known as Ohemaa, rose to challenge the application as incompetent, but the judge interrupted and asked more questions of Captain Effah-Darteh, and eventually directed him to do the
He then pleaded with the court to allow him to withdraw his application.
The judge then ruled that the application had been struck out and gave a GHc 600 cost in favour of Ohemaa.
credit: Adomonline.com