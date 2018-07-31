90 File to contest NDC regional polls in Western, Brong Ahafo

Forty-five potential candidates have picked nomination forms for the various regional executive positions within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
They are seeking to offer their service to the democratic dispensation within the party and the nation as a whole.
The positions include: chairman, vice chairman, secretary and vice, organiser and deputy, communications officer and deputy, treasurer and deputy women’s organiser, zongo coordinator, youth organiser and deputy throughout the 23 districts of the Western Region.
The incumbent Western Regional Secretary, Mr Joseph Nelson, told the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi that once the process of picking forms had ended, the Regional Elections Committee (REC) would have all the 45 candidates vetted from August 1 to 5 before the regional election on August 25, 2018.
Civilised politics
Mr Nelson urged all candidates to engage in civilised politics devoid of character assassinations and concentrate on their policies and plans to enable the party to forge ahead to victory in the 2020 election.
Nana Kojo Toku and Michael Aidoo are the contestants for the chairman slot, with Kobina Jerry Kankam Darkwa, Musa Adamu, Michael Gbedema and Captain Cudjoe vying for the vice chairman slot.
Mr Joseph Nelson and Famous Tumi-Acquah are competing for the secretary position while Charles Adu-Fordjour and George Aidoo compete for the vice secretary position.
Mr Japheth Baidoo and Yonous Mohammed are gunning for the organiser slot, with Thomas Asinae, Pius Kwame Nkuah and Clamperstone Ruben Kweku Sagoe contesting the deputy organiser position.
For the communications officer position, Richard Mensah and Jerome are contesting, while Ebenezer Essien and Kankam Yeboah are in for the deputy position, with Henry Rockefeller and Kwesi Dick going for the treasurer position while Daniel Atitso and Daniel Asmah contest for the deputy slot.
Hafizu Alasco and Ali Ustaz Ali are in the race for the zongo coordinator position.
For the women organiser slot, Glayds Egyin, Josephine Amo, Anita Annan and Beatrice Sam are in the challenge, with five other women contesting as deputy women organisers.
Mr Eric Kyeremah, Robert Agyekum, George Dadzie Junior and Justice Ahiaveh are in for the youth organiser position, with Louis Darfah, Jeremiah Ackah, Prince Nkrumah, Horatus Cobbinah, Mustapha Iddrisu, Abizi Morkeh and Paul Eshun vying for the deputy slot.
Brong Ahafo
In the Brong Ahafo Region, the NDC is ready to vet 45 aspirants who at the close of nominations last Tuesday, had successfully submitted their forms to contest the different positions of the party in the region.
The Chairman of the REC, Mr Kwame Aning Frimpong, disclosed this in an interview with the GNA last Thursday in Sunyani, saying the vetting, which sought to ascertain the eligibility of each candidate, was slated for Thursday, August 2 to Sunday, August 5, 2018.
A former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, who was Ghana’s Ambassador to Algeria during ex-President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, is going unopposed as the regional chairman aspirant.
The vice chairmanship is a contest among three personalities - Mr Kwadwo Takyi-Arhin, aka Thunder, the incumbent Regional Youth Organiser and Chief Executive Officer of Techiman Eleven Wonder Football Club, and Messrs Ibrahim Gariba and Nasiru Yusuf, leading members of the party in the region.
The incumbent Regional Secretary, Mr Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, is contesting his position unopposed, but Mr Mohammed Seidu, popularly called ‘Maha’, the current Regional Organiser, is being challenged by two others, Messrs Akwasi Lampo and Prince Opoku Mensah.